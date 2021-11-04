FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FMC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 65,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.87.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $105.21 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.