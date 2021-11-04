Fmr LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $54.67 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26.

