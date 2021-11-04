Fmr LLC Acquires 2,331 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

