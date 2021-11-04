Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fmr LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 7,002.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

