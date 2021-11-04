Fmr LLC Buys 44,589 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 35,109.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,589 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,616 shares of company stock worth $626,445. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.42 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.57. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

