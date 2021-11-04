Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSE:CUK opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

