Fmr LLC Invests $881,000 in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Talaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,032,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of TALS opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

