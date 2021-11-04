FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

