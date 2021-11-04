FORA Capital LLC Buys 1,911 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 38.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stride by 63.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Stride by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Stride by 44.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Stride by 5.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LRN opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

