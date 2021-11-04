FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119,954.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,271,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 134.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

