FORA Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS opened at $193.01 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $149.96 and a one year high of $207.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.70.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

