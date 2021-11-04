FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after buying an additional 273,669 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after buying an additional 93,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

