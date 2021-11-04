FORA Capital LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 23.7% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 12.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 0.69. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.