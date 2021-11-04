Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.00

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -273.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

