Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.15, but opened at $56.71. Forrester Research shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $129,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,814 shares of company stock worth $419,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.