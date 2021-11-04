Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.15, but opened at $56.71. Forrester Research shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.
The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.
About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
