Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 2,088 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00.

Fortinet stock opened at $329.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $345.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 629,140.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3,791.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

