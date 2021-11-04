Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,756. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $345.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.39.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.43.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.