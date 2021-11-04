Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,756. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $345.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.39.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.43.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.