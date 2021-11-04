Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.1% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.