Fortuna Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $367,640.29 and approximately $189.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Coin Profile

FOTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

