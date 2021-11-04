Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 896,946 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.60.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.