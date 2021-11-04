Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $3.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.30. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,078. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franchise Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.