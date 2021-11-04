Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.70

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $618.08 million, a PE ratio of 160.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

