Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 5.28%.
FMS opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FMS. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.