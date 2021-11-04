Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 5.28%.

FMS opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMS. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

