Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Frontier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.