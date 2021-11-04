Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Fulton Financial worth $134,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 177,231 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 576,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

