Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

