Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.07 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.310 EPS.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 589,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.72.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,560 shares of company stock worth $8,759,372. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

