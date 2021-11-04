Furucombo Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00086811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00074161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00101141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.04 or 0.07289117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,868.98 or 0.99635643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022533 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

