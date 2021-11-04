FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE CHD opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.