FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after buying an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $99,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 152.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.