FY2021 Earnings Forecast for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issued By Piper Sandler

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $6.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of QCRH opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. QCR has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $59.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $929.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 388,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in QCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.