FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Issued By DA Davidson

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $882.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.18. The First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in The First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 97,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

