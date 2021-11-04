FY2021 EPS Estimates for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) Decreased by Pi Financial

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23).

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.16 million.

In related news, insider ETF Managers Trust bought 24,321 shares of Charlotte’s Web stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,343.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,666,471 shares in the company, valued at C$28,466,189.24.

