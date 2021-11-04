FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

