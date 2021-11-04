FY2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Boosted by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 273,116 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.