FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 137.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $182.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after buying an additional 530,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,880 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

