FY2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of ON opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after buying an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.