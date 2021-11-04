FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

TZOO stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $116.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,414 shares of company stock worth $1,150,649. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

