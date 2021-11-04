FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By William Blair

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $16.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.14. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

AMGN stock opened at $218.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.