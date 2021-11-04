FY2022 Earnings Estimate for GoDaddy Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

NYSE GDDY opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

