FY2022 EPS Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

FMNB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $509.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

