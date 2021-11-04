FY2022 EPS Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Cut by Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $575.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth $353,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

