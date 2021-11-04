FY2022 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SES. National Bankshares increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.66. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

