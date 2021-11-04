G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 339.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.