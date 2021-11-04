Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.80

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 203.40 ($2.66), with a volume of 288736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £227.75 million and a PE ratio of 30.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

