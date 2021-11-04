Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

