GAN (GAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect GAN to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. GAN has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GAN opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock worth $2,254,125. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAN stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

