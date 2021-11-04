Garde Capital Inc. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,424,204 shares of company stock valued at $855,802,160. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.42. 494,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,754,304. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.