Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 116,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.40. 23,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

