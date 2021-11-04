Garde Capital Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after buying an additional 139,610 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

